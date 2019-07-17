Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal

Tweet, tweet, tweet. I hope a lot of people read the editorial column by Ted Wimner ("The words of Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump... side by side... you decided who said it best," July 4).

The column really let me know the thinking of President Trump, of what's in his mind. He is truly a "big me, little you," overbearing, egotistical idiot.

And he is our president.

God help us in 2020 if Trump wins the election.

Helen Glasgow, Cleveland

