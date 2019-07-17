Tweet, tweet, tweet. I hope a lot of people read the editorial column by Ted Wimner ("The words of Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump... side by side... you decided who said it best," July 4).
The column really let me know the thinking of President Trump, of what's in his mind. He is truly a "big me, little you," overbearing, egotistical idiot.
And he is our president.
God help us in 2020 if Trump wins the election.
Helen Glasgow, Cleveland
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District