The U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump. The Democrats have whittled their many potential impeachment charges down to two: calling on a foreign country to interfere in our election and obstruction of Congress.
The Republicans object, saying those haven't been proven and the process was unfair. They never say it is unimportant.
If President Trump did not already have a history of bullying those with less power or calling for favors from those who cannot refuse, we might even sympathize with him.
If he did not have a history of lying, we might believe he did not call for investigation of rival Joe Biden's family. But would anyone believe the president’s call to Ukraine was “perfect”?
Would anyone believe it was just a coincidence that he put a hold on Ukraine’s money at the same time he asked for a favor?
Would anyone believe it was a coincidence he released the money as soon as he knew the whistleblower report was about to be released?
What every Republican believes, and knows, is that President Trump will punish any Republican who expresses doubt that he is completely innocent. I would like to know which person thinks Trump is completely innocent.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video