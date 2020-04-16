President Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he was elected to lead the nation in good and bad.
He is supposed to execute the laws of the nation. He should be working tirelessly behind the scenes to put this nation on a wartime basis and get our industries to produce the supplies that we desperately need.
Instead, he has fallen back on his consistent pattern of denial, misinformation, partisanship, bullying and demeaning others. His lack of character is on full display.
State governors have demonstrated the true meaning of leadership in this time of crisis, and we owe them more than we can ever repay.
Those who slavishly follow Trump and do nothing without his consent are as reprehensible as he is.
And cartoonist Bruce Plante has vividly reminded us with his depiction of “Modern combat soldiers” of the true heroes.
Never forget the people who respond to every crisis so lovingly and unselfishly to protect us in our times of need every day.
Vickie Dodson, Broken Arrow
