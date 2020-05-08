On May 2, I read two letters in the Tulsa World. One criticized the White House for the treatment of scientists whose opinions did not fit into President Donald Trump’s narrative ("Scientist respect").
The other refuted the attacks on the president, concluding with the statement that “another president facing similar circumstances would have experienced similar outcomes, except for the ill effects of probable later travel bans” ("Trump wrongly blamed").
Trump’s disdain for those who disagree with him is well known. It is hardly surprising that Trump has been unhappy when the pandemic scientists are not on message with him.
Like it or not, America is at war. Arguably the very survival of the republic is at stake.
When the country is at war, as we were in World War II, the president needs listen to the experts and let them run the show.
There was some overall guidance by President Roosevelt, but the military and business experts were the ones setting in motion the unprecedented build-up of American war might that led to victory in 1945.
That is what needs to happen now in the coronavirus crisis.
Trump is all-consumed with his poll numbers and chances for re-election. Anyone who thinks otherwise has not been reading Trump’s tweets.
Contrary to the second letter mentioned, I firmly believe that another president would not have experienced similar outcomes. He would have allowed the scientists and doctors to do their jobs in order to get this war eventually won.
John L. Harlan, Tulsa
