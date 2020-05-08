U.S. states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump

FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. After weeks of near-daily plugs for the use of hydroxychloroquine to help treat COVID-19 patients, Trump and the White House abruptly stopped discussing the drug a week ago. His promotion of the drug, based on isolated reports and instinct, frequently put him at odds with medical professionals, including Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, who said evidence for the efficacy of the drug for COVID-19 patients was "anecdotal." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon,File)

 Alex Brandon

On May 2, I read two letters in the Tulsa World. One criticized the White House for the treatment of scientists whose opinions did not fit into President Donald Trump’s narrative ("Scientist respect").

The other refuted the attacks on the president, concluding with the statement that “another president facing similar circumstances would have experienced similar outcomes, except for the ill effects of probable later travel bans” ("Trump wrongly blamed").

Trump’s disdain for those who disagree with him is well known. It is hardly surprising that Trump has been unhappy when the pandemic scientists are not on message with him.

Like it or not, America is at war. Arguably the very survival of the republic is at stake.

When the country is at war, as we were in World War II, the president needs listen to the experts and let them run the show.

There was some overall guidance by President Roosevelt, but the military and business experts were the ones setting in motion the unprecedented build-up of American war might that led to victory in 1945.

That is what needs to happen now in the coronavirus crisis.

Trump is all-consumed with his poll numbers and chances for re-election. Anyone who thinks otherwise has not been reading Trump’s tweets.

Contrary to the second letter mentioned, I firmly believe that another president would not have experienced similar outcomes. He would have allowed the scientists and doctors to do their jobs in order to get this war eventually won.

John L. Harlan, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags