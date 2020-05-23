I envy those who ignore the common good in pursuit of self-interests. I wish I could do that.
It’s very inconvenient for someone my age to be sequestered from loved ones.
There’s also that gnawing imperative of how much time do I have left on this earth and how can I make the most of it.
If I could only bring myself to ignore, as so many have, the protocols in place to protect me and others, I could freely go about doing whatever I pleased: lose the mask, dine with family, shake a hand, hug a friend.
I would then be free, as so many others appear to be, to just go about my business as I see fit and to hell with everyone else.
If I infect you or anyone doing their job with a deadly virus, that’s not my problem. I’m just doing what’s in my best interest.
Anyway, isn’t America all about individual freedom?
I wish I could brush off the idiotic lies and advice of incompetent government leaders and pretend they must be right because it’s convenient for me.
I wish I could ignore the advice of experts and scientists like so many have. I would love to just think of myself, and avoid sacrificing for others.
But I can’t.
Unfortunately, I was raised in a country that taught me the price of freedom is often sacrificing for the common good and when the bill comes due everyone needs to pay up.
That’s my America.
