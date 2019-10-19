I am writing this letter to voice my concerns about the lack of rehabilitation services for incarcerated and ex-incarcerated individuals. Oklahoma one of the highest incarceration rates in the U.S.
This is likely due to Oklahoma's sentencing structure.
As a former social worker in a prison facility, I was aware of the assessed needs required for inmates to complete upon release. Some of the needs required were education, cognitive behavior treatment and mental health treatment.
The lack of rehabilitative programs within the facility made it very difficult for an inmate to complete the needs they were assessed. They were not able to begin the process of changing their behavior that led to the incarceration or learning job skills.
If given the opportunity to complete programs, the challenge was finding the resources to continually assist prisoners and ex-prisoners in becoming productive citizens.
Individuals are being released every day back into society. As community members we need to decide that we will allow ex-offenders who at times are vulnerable people to rebuild their lives in the community. With advocacy, assistance and accessible community resources the higher rates of success our state will see.
