Please don't construe this as being in opposition to reasonable, constitutional, gun control laws. I believe no one needs a semi-automatic weapon with 100-round capacity for hunting or target shooting.
In view of the push to restrict assault-style weapons after the recent mass shootings, my purpose is to remind that the number of murders committed with these weapons, however horrific, would in shear numbers pale in significance when compared to those committed daily with ordinary weapons, mostly handguns.
To enhance public awareness of this situation, it might be good policy for our national newspapers to report all national gun murders regardless of the type of weapon used.
Perhaps a partial solution might be long prison sentences for any crime involving a gun and a life-time prohibition of the possession of any firearm, with the possible conditional exception of hunting rifles.
I don't mean to imply that we should neglect one problem in favor of the other. I am of the opinion that we should be able to chew gum and walk at the same time.
As for so-called red flag laws: This principle sounds very good. However any such laws must be very, very carefully crafted and worded to guard against running rough-shod over our hallowed American principles of innocent until proven guilty and due process.
I'm also against red-flagging based on such things as revenge, spite and personal or political vendetta.
Be careful what you wish for, it may come back to bite you.
Roger D. Williams, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief