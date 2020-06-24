I hope the police officer who put his knee on George Floyd's neck is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.God bless the non-violent protesters.
However, the violent protesters are another matter.
The liberal Democratic governors and mayors, who told their police to ignore the rioters, violated the Constitution.
Since the police are supposed to protect the citizens from domestic violence, defunding them is also a violation of the Constitution.
These liberal governors and mayors aided and abetted the arsonists, looters and murderers, who should be arrested and prosecuted.
Since they will never be prosecuted, I will pray every day until the November election that America wakes up votes these people out of office.
The violent protesters dishonor George Floyd.
I am against the mob law going on now, which is a violation of the Constitution.
Police are citizens, when they break the law,they should prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
What is needed is a law against bullying, which should apply to all citizens, police and protesters.
