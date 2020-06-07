Many white people think the protests across our country are about black people’s lives. And they are.
They are also about white souls.
The list of names of black people who have been killed by white police officers paid to protect all the people is too long.
So, the protests are about the inherent worth and dignity of black lives.
But the protests are also about the potential of a functioning democracy to fulfill the promise of freedom and justice for all, and the danger of a democracy that is crumbling before our eyes.
The protests are about black lives. The protests are also about the danger of becoming a militarized state where no one is free.
The protests are about black lives. The protests are also about a greedy nation that values profits more than people.
When a black woman can be shot in her own home in Louisville; when a black man can be killed lying face down on the street in Minneapolis; when a man can be killed on the streets of Tulsa — with his hands up — we all lose.
The only way to save our own souls and the only way to reclaim the soul of the United States of America is to uproot racism – first from our own consciousness.
Then we can work as sisters and brothers to transform the systems of injustice that penalize and punish people for being alive.
This is our fight too, white people.
Editor's Note: Barbara Prose is the executive minister at All Souls Unitarian Church.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video