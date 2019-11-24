So, let me get this straight: It’s OK for Ukraine to pay Hunter Biden $50,000 a month for being the American vice president’s son (nice work if you can get it), but it’s not OK for the next American president to lean on Ukraine to investigate the slimy arrangement?
I applaud Rep. Kevin Hern for standing with President Trump. Also, let’s not forget real issues, like the deficit, the national debt, student debt, etc.
There, too, we have an excellent congressman.
Hern was not just the best candidate in the last District 1 election. He was the best new candidate in any of the U.S. House races because he lived the American dream.
As a child, he was dirt poor in Arkansas, but he worked hard in the free enterprise system and succeeded. That’s how it’s done, not like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortz, whose father was president of an architecture firm, yet she advocates socialism, whose horrors she has never experienced.
Hern is the person we want representing us. No one better for the job.
