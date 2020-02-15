I am so proud of Sen. Mitt Romney for standing up for God when making his impeachment trial decision.
I am shocked at those who say they speak for God but push his commandments aside when they interfere with their group's money or power.
I see "for sale" signs in church yards in my neighborhood. One pastor confided that his conservative church members are dying while a nearby church is growing.
There is also a mosque in my neighborhood where followers fill the parking lot to overflowing.
Muslims for Mercy was founded by an imam whose life was saved as a young boy in a Palestinian refugee camp. A Catholic nun hid him in 1982 when Christians were looking for Muslims to kill. Her name in English was Mercy.
He grew up to found Muslims for Mercy, a charity that ministers to all faiths to honor her name.
I hit the streets to minister to my people who are hurting and landed at the Tulsa Day Center, established and funded largely by a local Jewish Family.
The Bible says to love your neighbor and that the laws and the prophets are based on this. I went to a church in my neighborhood with a sign on the door that said, "This Pope Gives Us Hope"
When Pope Francis went to Jerusalem, he took a Jewish rabbi and Muslim imam with him because these three faith traditions stress doing the word. God loves all of us, not just some.
