Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium

Lisa Johnson Billy, Oklahoma secretary of native affairs speaks at the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium, alongside tribal leaders, release the results of a study gauging the economic impact of the tribes on the state, Thursday, July 18, 2019. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

 DOUG HOKE

I am proud of Lisa Billy for standing up to Gov. Kevin Stitt. She’s an asset to the tribes.

Two former governors, Barry Switzer, company CEOs, universities and rural communities are behind the tribes. I don’t see anyone agreeing with Stitt.

Isn't he suppose to unite us, not divide us? I won’t vote for him if he runs again.

Editor's Note: Lisa Billy resigned as Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of Native American affairs on Dec. 23, citing unnecessary conflict with tribal governments.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags