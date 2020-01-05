I am proud of Lisa Billy for standing up to Gov. Kevin Stitt. She’s an asset to the tribes.
Two former governors, Barry Switzer, company CEOs, universities and rural communities are behind the tribes. I don’t see anyone agreeing with Stitt.
Isn't he suppose to unite us, not divide us? I won’t vote for him if he runs again.
Editor's Note: Lisa Billy resigned as Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of Native American affairs on Dec. 23, citing unnecessary conflict with tribal governments.
