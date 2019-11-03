A dear friend passed away. Her funeral was Oct. 16. As the funeral procession was driving down Memorial Drive, PSO crews were working on the power lines in bucket trucks.
These men noticed the procession and took a few moments to stop, remove their hard hats and give respect to our dear friend.
They did not know her, but their kindness and compassion did not go unnoticed.
I don't know who the gentlemen were, but I would like to give them a huge thanks of gratitude.
In today’s busy society in which everyone is on such a tight schedule, it was a blessing to see such an act of kindness.
The world could use a little more of it!
