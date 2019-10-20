The legalization of marijuana may cause an array of physical and psychological problems for people who use the drug for recreation.
In areas where marijuana is legalized, it becomes increasingly available for people who do not need it for medical or emotional issues. Legalizing marijuana can convey a false public perception regarding the drug.
People can be led to believe it is safe. Teenagers are at a higher risk to suffer negative- and long-term effects by using marijuana.
A reason for teenagers developing marijuana problems could be that their brains are not fully developed until the early- to mid-20s.
Some of the adverse effects of the unnecessary use or abuse of marijuana include the possibility of getting addicted, developing brain issues, risking addiction to more dangerous substances, increasing the chance of causing vehicular accidents and developing psychological and health issues including mental health disorders, cancer and strokes.
The public, especially youth, needs to be informed of the risks of using and abusing marijuana.
Awareness can be brought by organizing informational workshops, parenting classes, school groups and community events about the risks improper use of marijuana can cause. Because adverse effects are more likely, bringing awareness could be life-saving.
