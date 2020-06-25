BOK Part 2

Robin Stites (center) and Darryl Henry (right) adjust an umbrella while camping out ahead of a Donald Trump rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

We are being told that we should not worry about the prospect for further COVID-19 spread as a result of the President Donald Trump rally. After all, we have plenty of hospital capacity to care for those who become ill.

One might take the same reasoning to suggest that all traffic laws be suspended and that speeding and reckless driving should be encouraged.

After all, we do have nice, well-equipped emergency rooms to care for the resulting injuries!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags