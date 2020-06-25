We are being told that we should not worry about the prospect for further COVID-19 spread as a result of the President Donald Trump rally. After all, we have plenty of hospital capacity to care for those who become ill.
One might take the same reasoning to suggest that all traffic laws be suspended and that speeding and reckless driving should be encouraged.
After all, we do have nice, well-equipped emergency rooms to care for the resulting injuries!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video