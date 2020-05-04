White House aiming for Trump pivot from virus to economy

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus Wednesday in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

 Alex Brandon

I think it is time for all of us to get behind our president, push him out the door and then lock it.

Russell Latham, Skiatook

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags