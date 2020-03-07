The letter “Trump has made big achievements" (Feb. 15) was right on spot.
Democrats and some others hear what they want to. A lot of Democrats are second, third and fourth generation Democrats and/or educated at the most liberal colleges. They will never look at anything unless it is Democratic.
And who wants to have a socialist society? Our taxes would soar to equal the amounts foreign socialist countries have.
They want to shut down our industries. We will then have many out of work. A lot of their people have a little to no education or other skills.
So we will have more poverty.
The government can’t and won’t take care of everyone out of work as well as they lived while working.
We need more tech schools for bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, plumbers and apprenticeship programs to help get more people into jobs with living wages.
Not everyone wants to go to college.
I will vote for Donald Trump. I will work the campaign if asked and put a sign in my yard.
Republicans, be proud and put your sign out for Trump.
