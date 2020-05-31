The pandemic will not only take lives but will eliminate many jobs permanently.
Even if not permanently eliminated, many jobs in the retail, restaurant, leisure, entertainment, energy and transportation will take many months to years to return.
Unemployment benefits, though important now, will not be sufficient to help the millions not be able to return to their jobs.
One way those people could be put back to work would be to implement a massive infrastructure package. Not only would it create jobs but would help position America to be more competitive in the future.
We have neglected our infrastructure for too long. The nation’s public infrastructure consisting of bridges, waterways, airports, railroads, drinking-water systems and wastewater systems needs maintenance and repairs.
There is a great need to bring broadband to rural America. There are projects included in the Green New Deal that could be implemented.
If there was ever a time to invest in our infrastructure, it is now. People will learn new skills and put America in the better position for future growth.
We have never had a period where government borrowing has been so cheap. The time is now. Let’s put people to work.
