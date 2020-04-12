I want to encourage all Tulsans, individuals and businesses to display their flag during the virus pandemic.
Not only to honor the thousands of Americans who have died, but also to show our solidarity and strength in times of crisis.
It is not our religion or political affiliation that unites us now, it is our love of country and community.
So stay home, follow the precautions, support one another however you can and put out your flag!
We can do this together.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video