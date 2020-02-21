Casino floor (copy)

Casino gaming continued to operate as usual at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Casino inside the River Spirit Casino Resort on Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Still has said tribal gaming compacts, which set exclusivity fees on Class III gaming, expired at midnight Tuesday night. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

 Stetson Payne

It may be useful to put tribal gaming revenue and exclusivity fees paid the state in some comparative perspective.

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) Summary of the 2016 Annual Impact Report states that tribal casino income that year was $4.75 billion. In that same year, the entire Oklahoma state budget was $7.14 billion.

Exclusivity fees paid to Oklahoma are about $140 million. Annual expenditures of Tulsa Public Schools are about $330 million.

Allegedly, exclusivity fees paid to the state are for education, enough to fund only Tulsa Public Schools for about five months a year. Some deal.

Eldon J. Eisenach, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags