It may be useful to put tribal gaming revenue and exclusivity fees paid the state in some comparative perspective.
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) Summary of the 2016 Annual Impact Report states that tribal casino income that year was $4.75 billion. In that same year, the entire Oklahoma state budget was $7.14 billion.
Exclusivity fees paid to Oklahoma are about $140 million. Annual expenditures of Tulsa Public Schools are about $330 million.
Allegedly, exclusivity fees paid to the state are for education, enough to fund only Tulsa Public Schools for about five months a year. Some deal.
Eldon J. Eisenach, Tulsa
