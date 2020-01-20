Inhofe and Mullin

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin listens as U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe speaks to a crowd of young professionals at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore on Wednesday. Inhofe used the occasion to endorse Mullin for re-election. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World

 JAMES GIBBARD

How much longer will Sen. Jim Inhofe and Congressman Markwayne Mullin continue to support and defend this megalomaniac?

Larry Bittman, Ponca City

