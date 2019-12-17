After reading the political side of some of the letters to the editor, I often wonder where some of the writers get their information, whether it is in print, from media commentary or just word-of-mouth.
Based on some of the comments, the political party affiliation of the writer could almost be determined, but I leave that to the other readers.
I recall a story from several years ago about a race involving only two runners, an American athlete and a Russian athlete. The American won. The report of the race by TASS, the Russian-controlled newspaper, stated the Russian “finished second while an American finished next to last.”
You can see it wasn’t totally false on the surface, but it doesn’t paint the real picture or furnish the correct details.
It is important for anyone to practice freedom of speech and to express their point of view if so desired. It is just as important to analyze, as best as possible, the source and perhaps the motive of information being offered.
It may be true, just not totally laid out and reported.
Gary Phillips, Wagoner
