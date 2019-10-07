In his Pulitzer Prize winning work, “The Gulag Archipelago,” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn described the various facets of the communist Soviet Union.
One description of the functions of the Politburo involved the members standing and applauding the leadership. However, their loyalty was closely watched to identify anyone stopped applauding.
Dire consequences awaited anyone failing to exhibit ultimate loyalty by ceasing to applaud. This resulted in extended and exhaustive applause.
An interesting parallel is found with our Republican members of Congress who, in the face of increasing evidence of malfeasance by our president, continuing to support him publicly with absolute resistance to a discussion of the facts.
One must ask the question then, “What are the consequences for anyone daring to question the actions of the president?”
Gary Holland, Stillwater
