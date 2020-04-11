I read with interest the April 1 Tulsa World article "Models for Tulsa County project coronavirus peak between mid-May and early June, with scenarios of 75,000 to 350,000 infections."
According to the Census Bureau, as of July 1 last year, there were 651,552 people in Tulsa County.
So, Tulsa Health Department officials have determined that even if everyone sits in their homes until July, it's possible that more than half the population of Tulsa County is going to be infected anyway.
I ask Gov. Kevin Stitt, Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart what's the point of destroying our local economy and businesses that people spent their whole lives building with odds like that; odds that more than half of us are still going to catch the virus anyway while we sit in our homes becoming depressed and destitute?
They, and everyone else in government, are still collecting a paycheck while telling the rest of us we can't do the same. Yet, we still have a 50-50 chance of getting sick anyway.
Tulsans collectively as a group should get to decide whether or not what we are sacrificing is worth it, not three individuals who aren't going without an income.
Bill Mauerman, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The health department has several models with a range of outcomes updated daily based on the virus community spread. The latest report shows a possible peak as early as next week.
