We are blessed to live in a city with a continuing heritage of giving, loving people with philanthropic organizations and charities.
But now as the mayor and city councilors promote yet another debt obligation and tax increase, could they also detail how much of existing revenues — including operating, capital budgets, enterprise funds, etc. — are dedicated first to basic city government functions, public safety, streets, refuge, water/sewer, best management practices, city development and planning?
We note yearly double-digit utility rate increases during low inflationary times, half million additional yearly proposals to duplicate existing services, mayoral budget increases, high intensity commercial and residential developments without adequate infrastructure support, questionable tax increment district assessments, public property purchases without competitive bids and limited accounting of projections and results, to name a few.
They are to be complimented on many fronts, but I question discernment, total transparency and accountability.
The state is also bemoaning slower revenues after more tax increases. Maybe it should look at a little reform, consolidating school districts, the practice of legislating authorities without adequate oversight and collecting existing internet sales tax.
The federal government is $22 trillion in debt and adds almost yearly trillion-dollar deficits.
Where else, other than the public sector, are there defined-benefit pension plans with generous benefits?
The concept of checks and balances seems to be lost with the amount of unaccountable monies allowed into politics favoring special interest influence to the detriment of all.
At some point, we'll all pay, not just the taxpayers.
D.L. Young, Tulsa
Editor's note: The proposed $696 million "Improve Our Tulsa" bond package is continuation of the $918.7 million program approved by voters in 2013. It would run 6½ years and would require no tax rate increases. About two-thirds of the funding would come from bond sales, financed to replace bonds. Other funding would come from renewal of existing sales taxes.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Watch a masked bobwhite quail adopt 15 chicks he's never seen before
Read the story: Sutton Center's masked bobwhite quail 'foster dads' may prove key to species recovery