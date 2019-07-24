This letter is not in support of or against reparations resulting from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. I am wondering why there has not been any discussion concerning who would receive reparations and who would be responsible for paying any reparations?
Would those related to proven victims of the 1921 event be eligible to receive payouts? If so, how would proof of relationship be established?
Would those related to the perpetrators of the race riot be assessed so payments could be made?
Would current Tulsa residents who are of the same ethnicity as those who were victims in 1921 receive payments, even if they have no connection with the event?
Do we need to know what happened and make sure that it does not disappear from Tulsa’s historic record (and school classrooms) as it did for so many years?
The answer to the last question is yes.
Answering the others is quite another thing.
