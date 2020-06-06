I am referencing the Tulsa World article where Sen. Jim Inhofe says, "It’s totally unacceptable to have people in place where government is paying them more than working. That’s against everything we stand for.” ("Inhofe hesitant about next round of coronavirus response legislation," May 14).
That's quite a statement coming from a career politician.
By the way, does Inhofe have any good stock tips for us? ("U.S. closes probes into 3 senators over their stock trades," May 26).
