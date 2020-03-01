Let us, as Oklahomans, rally and carry the banner to let the powers deciding on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame know it is time — well past time — to honor Coach Eddie Sutton!
We should stand and let it be known that this all-star basketball coach and icon deserves placement in the hall of honor. He is most deserving.
If the Hall of Fame does not recognize him, then we need to have that debt paid on his behalf by doing what Oklahoma does best — rally around, team up, stand up, get up and share our voice loud and strong!
Let the hoops cry out, and let the wooden floor beat the drum to ensure it is so.
