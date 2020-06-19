The second worst thing that can be done to Tulsa amidst a pandemic is inviting President Donald Trump to fill up the BOK Center for a rally during a surge of infections.
The worst thing that can be done in Tulsa is the above plus telling rally-goers they only need to wear a mask if it makes them feel more comfortable.
On anything related to COVID-19, Gov. Kevin Stitt acts like common sense, facts, empathy and good leadership don't exist.
A fact: Masks protect others, not one's self. So if Stitt cared about the safety of Oklahomans, he'd want rally attendees (and himself) to wear masks so potential infections and deaths of Oklahomans would be prevented.
That's common sense.
Unlike other COVID-19 policies, wearing a mask during a Trump rally doesn't negatively affect the economy. There's just no excuse here.
So why does Stitt do silly things like this? Politics.
Stitt often praises the president and sides with him on most issues. Like the president, Stitt is also a former businessman, making him a very Trump-like Republican.
When Democrats do one thing, Trump Republicans need to do the other (and sometimes vice versa). When Democrats vouch for mask wearing, Republicans, like Stitt, argue that "It's just personal preference."
Partisanship doesn't produce progress. It only divides and creates conflict.
Because of this, leaders like Stitt who are stuck in this game need to go. The good of our state depends on it.
Garrett Yalch, Tulsa
