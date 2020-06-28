I’m an early morning runner. Recently, an experience caused me to re-evaluate what it means to live in this country.
I embarked on a run, aware of a car behind me. The car drove slowly behind me and matched my pace.
A spotlight suddenly illuminated me from a police cruiser, and a police officer exited from the vehicle and approached maintaining a social distance.
“Sir, we had a recent call about a suspicious truck in the area,” he said. “We’ve had some recent burglaries in homes under construction.”
I explained that I was out for a morning run at my usual time.
“No problem — just wanted to check to be sure. Be careful,” he replied, and left.
I never gave it a second thought until now. Recent police confrontations with persons of color reminded me of my experience.
The officer was polite and justified in stopping me. I was grateful he was watching our neighborhood.
But, would my experience have been different based only on the color of my skin?
I assumed anyone’s experience would be like mine. I had a hidden privilege not extended to others.
That’s why I support the Black Lives Matter movement. Any life, regardless of race, gender, orientation or religion should have the same experience I did.
We must move to a point where all lives matter: a "privilege" extending to all. I hope by speaking out and asking ourselves “What if it were me?” we embrace our common humanity.
