Recent letters critical of Hillary Clinton identified themselves as “deplorable” as a scornful jab.
In Clinton’s speech where that term originated, she talked about Donald Trump's supporters falling into two baskets. One is the basket of deplorables, which she said is full of the “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”
In the other basket “are people who feel that the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they're just desperate for change. It doesn't really even matter where it comes from.
“They don't buy everything he says, but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won't wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroin, feel like they're in a dead-end. Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well.”
I know people in both baskets.
If people say they are in the first basket, I guess they know themselves best. But they put themselves there, not Clinton.
There was another characterization of Trump voters from around the same time.
In 2016 in Iowa, Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.”
Which quote shows greater lack of respect for the voters in question?
John S. Johnson, Sapulpa
