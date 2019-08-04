There is only one reason to allow Indian casino sports books in Oklahoma: $450 billion bet with offshore sports books every year.
All things equal, money flows to where it is safe.
A sports book bringing outside money into a state's economy with no goods or services going out is not a regressive tax on the locals.
Just 10% of that pie wouldn't destroy the competition, but it's 9 times the share in Las Vegas.
What would being legalized isn't sports betting, it's a slot machine with results on TV.
