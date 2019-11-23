The University of Tulsa faculty vote of no confidence rebuked an administration deaf to legitimate criticism of its plan to gut the humanities and natural sciences, eliminate all academic departments, raise course loads and redirect resources to applied science and student services.
These drastic changes are supposedly necessary to balance the budget. Faculty believe there are simpler solutions to TU’s financial problems, and that the True Commitment business model is deeply flawed.
TU spends much more of its budget on administration than most other schools.
Yet in 2015, TU’s spending on academic instruction was in the bottom 12% of 796 comparable institutions. That year, only 27.6% of TU’s expenditures — compared to 59% of Washington University’s — went to instruction.
TU could balance the budget by cutting its bloated administration and increasing instructional expenditures to average levels.
Recall, too, that TU built its national reputation on excellence in the liberal arts. Ranked 75th in the nation among research universities in 2012, we are now 121st and sinking fast. Destroying hard-earned brand equity is a bad business plan.
Faculty senate leaders told TU’s trustees that the administration’s failure to consult faculty and respect shared governance practices “has fractured relationships, decimated trust, hindered our efforts to come together to find solutions and ceded time and money in the interim.”
Yet TU’s trustees dismissed the no confidence vote immediately after it occurred.
TU’s problems can be solved only by faculty, administrators and trustees working together. We hope that happens before the university is grievously and irreparably damaged.
Editor’s Note: Jacob Howland is the TU McFarlin professor of philosophy.
