I have been a lifelong Republican, but recently I changed my voter registration to be independent of either political party.
I did so because our Republican president has lashed out at a small group of four minority women who happen to be fellow citizens and elected members of our Congress. And, barely any of the Republican legislators publicly denounced his words and subsequent actions.
Perhaps our Republican officials have forgotten that this country of ours is a nation of immigrants; that the overwhelming number of our forefathers came here and built this country. They came from many countries and for so many reasons.
Many of them were greeted by the sight of the Statue of Liberty as they came into the New York harbor.
Within that grand lady's pedestal is a plaque upon which is a poem whose last few lines read, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, the tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door."
Now, my president and many of his followers chant, "Send her back," trashing yet another of the grand ideals of the U.S.
Perhaps the president should adopt for his 2020 campaign the slogan "Make America White Again," as this seems to be the direction of his thoughts and actions.
Allen White, Tulsa
