Regarding the letter "Stop with the editor's notes" (July 30), the editor notes are much needed.

Too many times the writers have the facts wrong. I want to know.

Too often the writer is a business owner or involved with an institution that he or she is writing about. I want to know.

Too often the writer is expressing opinions that may incite anger because he or she has erroneous information. I want to know.

Continue the good work editors.

