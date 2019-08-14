Regarding the letter "Stop with the editor's notes" (July 30), the editor notes are much needed.
Too many times the writers have the facts wrong. I want to know.
Too often the writer is a business owner or involved with an institution that he or she is writing about. I want to know.
Too often the writer is expressing opinions that may incite anger because he or she has erroneous information. I want to know.
Continue the good work editors.
