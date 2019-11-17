Trump Impeachment

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks at a news conference in front of Republican members of the House after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed-door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Oct. 23 on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP file

 Patrick Semansky

Minutes after the U.S. House passed the impeachment resolution inquiry, House Republicans offered a public response to the vote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave two reasons why the House should not have passed this resolution.

First, he attacked the process, saying that the rules were designed to benefit Democrats.

Second, he said there was no evidence of guilt, and that Democrats need to look at evidence before coming to conclusions.

I am troubled by the representative’s response because these two arguments are not compatible with each other.

The first argues that Republicans are open to impeachment if the rules are fair to the minority party. The second argues that Trump is not guilty of wrongdoing, so therefore, the House does not need to investigate him.

If McCarthy truly believed that his only concern was the process, why wouldn’t he admit that Trump’s phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was suspicious and deserved inquiry, just not in the way that the Democrats presented it.

If his only concern was the president was not guilty, why would he bring up the process at all?

It is clear that House Republicans do not care about the process at all because they have already made their own conclusions.

McCarthy is doing everything he can to stonewall this investigation. Perhaps he fears that impeachment powers would unearth irrefutable evidence of presidential misconduct requiring a Senate conviction, a worst-case scenario for House Republicans who are all up for reelection.

