There has been considerable finger-pointing at Mike Bloomberg for financing his own campaign.
Ask yourself: Is it better to finance yourself or to be beholden to special interests groups (pretty rich themselves) such the Koch brothers, National Rifle Association, Russia, etc.?
Then consider Donald Trump, who, though rich, always uses other people’s money. That’s the reason his bankruptcies only cost others and not himself.
I have one final point to think about. Several presidential campaigns have come and gone since Bloomberg held office.
Why did he enter this one?
Because Donald Trump has disgraced the office, and Bloomberg, like many of us, feels it is time to put the train back on the right tracks.
Editor's Note: Michael Bloomberg ended his campaign last week after spending $676 million since November to seek the Democratic Party nomination. He has endorsed Joe Biden.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video