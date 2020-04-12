This is a big thank you to Reasor's for outstanding customer service for online shoppers who are in the high-risk group.
Dee, from the 19th Street and Yale Avenue store, and Denise, from the store on Highway 97, have been careful, considerate and caring when filling online orders for pick-up.
When this pandemic is over, please let us remember all the good people who went above and beyond the minimum required. I'm grateful.
