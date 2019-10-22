Our annual Social Security adjustments are wrongly calculated.
Currently these increases are based upon the day-to-day cost increases experienced by our general, overall population.
However, people receiving Social Security are not a part of the general population.
They are a unique group comprised of our retired and semi-retired elderly. Their day-to-day costs are not a fit with the bulk of our population.
Generally, their transportation and food costs are less, but their health care costs are far higher. There are other differences.
I suggest that our federal government institute a new formula for determining these annual Social Security Income adjustments that is based upon what expenses this specific group of recipients is enduring.
I urge everyone to ask their elected officials to push for this change.
This suggested change is perfectly reasonable. Ultimately it will benefit everyone and disadvantage no one.
David W. Porter, Skiatook
