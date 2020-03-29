I am looking at a relic; a lingering message from the time of World War II. It is a small booklet.
The cover reads: United States of America, Office of Price Administration, War Ration Book Four. It belonged to my mother who lived in Denver at the time.
Inside is a collection of small coupons.
Some are for coffee. Some are for sugar. Others carry the image of Lady Liberty’s torch and some have images of the head of a stalk of wheat. This booklet is how people were able to obtain the necessities of life.
There was no opportunity to fill a grocery cart with 200 rolls of toilet paper or panic-buy other items to the point of empty shelves.
It was a time of great sacrifice, and everyone understood the necessity of doing their part to support the war effort.
The world was in great peril and pulling together with unity and a shared sense of common purpose was the accepted path to winning the war and defeating a vicious and cruel enemy bent on our destruction.
Nonetheless, shortages still happened and when they did, friends and neighbors pulled together to help each other through the lean times.
We literally had each other’s back.
Once again, we find ourselves facing a ruthless enemy in life-and-death circumstances.
We need to rediscover the sense of unity and rational thinking that galvanized an entire generation and led them to achieve victory in the face of overwhelming odds.
