The alleged sexual misconduct attributed to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was back in the news with the publication of a new book, "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation."
In an article on energy found in Vision Tulsa 2019 titled “Finding Common Ground in Energy,” the former Mayor Dewey Bartlett lamented that “last fall (2018) the political theater surrounding the possible confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh was wearing everyone out.”
It doesn’t matter whether one believes Kavanaugh or his accusers. Reference to a situation involving an alleged sexual assault does not belong in promotional material representing the City of Tulsa. It certainly has nothing to do with energy.
Bartlett may have thought his opening sentence was clever. He was wrong. It was gratuitous, politically divisive and extremely insensitive to survivors of sexual assault, including myself.
I worked for Call Rape as a volunteer coordinator. I was privy to the details of every assault recounted by our volunteers. It was difficult to say the least.
I am a public health nurse with 22 years of experience working in reproductive health and many a tear has been shed in my office when my clients shared their personal stories of sexual assault.
I understand the trauma, pain and, too often the shame, that can trail survivors of sexual assault for the rest of their lives. It not something to be made light of.
I sincerely hope that the City of Tulsa will exercise greater oversight of promotional materials used in the future.
