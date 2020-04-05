I and my lovely partner are both in the high-risk category. I am 70 and much too experienced to give her age other than younger than I.
We were out on our beautiful morning walk, of course observing safe distancing, something neither of us had heard of until now. We knew about safe sex, but safe distancing?
While walking we saw a group of truly unsung heroes — the refuse workers.
The unappreciated (until they are not there) unseen or invisible folks who reliably remove our refuse.
From the earliest times of civilization, those who removed the refuse and filth were key to stemming disease and plagues.
This was a multi-racial group of men: black, Latino and white.
I stopped to thank them with true appreciation. I did not give a damn about their places of birth or legal status.
Rex Berry, Tulsa
