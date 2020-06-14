African Americans and others unite on the streets protesting murders of black lives, corrupt power and a dying democracy often in riots of flames, violence and terror.
Still, there are those uplifting images from across the nation of uniformed black and white officers marching with protesters and kneeling to pray. But even in such hopeful scenes, there is little time for dialogue.
Eventually the adrenaline will be spent, and as the fire dies out, most of us return to our segregated boroughs having learned little about the machinations that stoke such tragedy.
How would it be if we came together in a safe place?
Most religious places of worship are divided by ethnicity. Predominately white members congregate in one part of town and African Americans in an other part of town.
Same God. Same rituals and texts but, as a people, separate.
What if, occasionally, we worshiped together? A black parish might invite a white parish to celebrate services at their location and vice versa.
Afterward, we could gather in the meeting hall for coffee and dessert. No speakers. No pundits.
Rather, at each table, comminglings of black and white people in dialogue about their lives, jobs, kids, while sharing their faith in a venue of love and tolerance.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video