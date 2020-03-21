It is mind-boggling to think I could be harboring a virus that could soon kill me.
Of course, that is now a daily reality. But, with Medicare, I can go and get a test or screening if needed.
More boggling, I could be spreading it to others. That is a fact hard to grasp.
Even more still, there is a test for coronavirus, but I may be unable to access it.
Instead, I should lock myself in the house for two weeks. Really? In America, this is the best we can do?
Yet, there are 25 million Americans living with this reality every day. That’s 25 million Americans that the nation as a whole refuses to provide adequate health care including simple diagnostic procedures that might protect us all.
That’s 25 million Americans who live in a universe where health treatment exists, but they have no access.
Now that we all have a sense of what that is like, let’s remember that in November that with our votes we can change that experience forever.
With a simple vote, we can free 25 million Americans of this fear and protect the nation’s supply of toilet paper.
