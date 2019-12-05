Tribalism is an impediment to our well-being. This trait was once necessary for our distant ancestors, the migratory hunter-gatherers and early farming culture, to survive and prosper.
The need to gather into groups for mutual benefit, protection and companionship is inherent in many species, but it is being exploited in politics, aided and abetted by religion, to produce negative, unacceptable results for homo sapiens.
Tribalism and religion have, over the centuries, dictated numerous means of tribal identification: scarification, tattoos, circumcision, ornamentation, hairstyles, clothing requirements, segregation of the sexes and taboos on interaction.
We seem to be regressing into tribalism where anyone who differs in appearance or opinion is labeled as untrustworthy, dangerous and unsanitary.
What happened to inclusion, respect and interest in considering differing opinions? How did we become divided into hostile factions with a common cause; the exclusion of others?
These are choices made and actions taken that are not conducive to the formation of a progressive, compassionate, inclusive society.
When pettiness, insecurity, unbridled egos and prejudice are pervasive, democracy does not function as intended: of the people, by the people, for the people.
Tribalism gave our distant ancestors a mechanism for survival but, encouraged and exacerbated by politics and religion, could provide the means for our extinction if we do not rise above this trait.
Our chosen activities and affiliations must not override the reality that we are all of one tribe regardless of our epidermal melanin content.
Tom Payne, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video