As challenging as is the threat of the coronavirus, greater dangers loom ahead for humanity in the consequences of unresolved global warming and climate change.
Earning my biology degree 48 years ago, I learned about environmental degradation caused by humanity’s growing population, demand for living space and agriculture, consumption of resources, production of wastes and belief that endless expansion was possible on a finite earth.
Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, by millions concerned about Earth issues. Since then, eco-threats have accelerated but public concern seems to have faded.
Indeed, America’s president and vice president campaigned on the claim that climate concerns were “a hoax and a myth.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was founded 32 years ago to assemble scientific consensus into regular reports to world governments.
The IPCC’s latest report states there are only 12 years left in which to drastically reduce emissions of gases warming the atmosphere or global warming will become unstoppable. That was two years ago.
This November, voters will choose the next president, all U.S. representatives and a third of U.S. senators.
Of America’s two major political parties, one advocates doing little or nothing about the environment. The other party is home to members across the spectrum, some supporting the Green New Deal, others at least convinced that climate science is real.
Mother Earth and civilization's future hang upon the outcome.
