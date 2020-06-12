So much has been written either praising or demeaning President Donald Trump. We should remember what President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden left behind.
After eight long years, I cannot decide which of their accomplishments are most notable.
My current list to choose from contains promoting policies that drove U.S. manufacturing to other countries, appointing liberal judges such as Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, allowing ISIS to become stronger, allowing the IRS to target conservatives, spying on the Trump campaign, undermining U.S. police, trying to secretly give $1.7 billion to Iran, attempting to nationalize health care, sequestering our military and promoting the gay agenda to redefine marriage.
Obama went on an apology tour, did not replenish N95 face masks after H1N1 in 2009, took steps to undermine the First and Second Amendments,
In that administration, there was an Iran nuclear deal assuring it would get nuclear bombs, the rise of ANTIFA and political correctness, increase of 33% in food stamp recipients and more investment in other countries like China.
Don't forget Obama's international policies with Bengazi, Libya and Israel, the debacle creating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and his hostility toward religion.
The partisan news media has proven that the average U.S. citizen can be talked into believing anything. It just requires telling half of a story.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller proved that Trump’s people are not Russian puppets but some continue pushing the myth.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO