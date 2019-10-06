I was on the board of Project Get Together and one of the volunteer doctors in its clinic treating indigent patients, when its director, Sharon See, passed away.
The organization was literally grassroots. We were asked to bring canned food and clothing, for instance, to the board meetings to supplement the meager supply of food on the often almost-bare shelves used for handing out to clients.
We began interviewing applicants for the vacant director's post. One of these was a young Steven Dow.
In his interview, Dow said he could envision Project Get Together as expanding and having a greater potential for how it was operating at the time.
He was full of ideas and excited about the possibility of refocusing the agency in a whole new direction. He felt he was the best person to help accomplish that.
I am sad to see Steven leave but am glad he lived up to his vision. Just look at the great things that have been accomplished under Steven's leadership — way beyond what we could ever have dreamed of about Project Get Together.
Tulsa and Oklahoma have been better for it. Thanks, Steve.
Editor's Note: Steven Dow resigned this past week as the chief executive officer of CAP Tulsa, a nonprofit he founded in 1993 that merged with Project Get Together. He is returning to his hometown of Houston to be with family.
