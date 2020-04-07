Governors are on the frontline of the battle to control the COVID-19 virus spread.
They communicate with their hospitals and medical community constantly to know what is needed and where.
President Donald Trump think’s he’s smarter than they are and is constantly getting in the way of their progress. He’s admitted he doesn’t agree with the medical experts and ignores their advice.
It’s become obvious he wants to take credit when the crisis is over after ignoring all the data he was given months before the virus came to the U.S.
Trump refuses to take responsibility for his failures and blames the press for overstating the emergency and scaring the American people.
He’s viciously attacked governors who ask for his help and blames them for his failures. Unqualified and unfit for office, Trump's actually causing even more deaths with bogus claims about other drugs that may or may not help.
The dire predictions that our medical experts and governors made are coming true.
More states Trump wanted to open up are reporting a rise in cases and deaths. He’s not helping; he’s just making things worse!
Removing him from press conferences would be a huge benefit and help speed the recovery.
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa
