Little time was required before Rep. Kevin Hern assumed the persona of fellow Republicans in the Senate, becoming just another toadie of President Donald Trump with no concern for his own legacy, belief in the rule of law (trials have witnesses), adherence to the Constitution (bribery is an impeachable offense), and rejection of Trumpian chaotic psychopathology (never-ending vengeful misdeeds and crude blather at rallies).
William Falk, editor of “The Week,” stated in a piece on Feb. 7 that come November, the wolf will be huffing at the door: "If a Democrat is elected president ... Donald Trump, his top aides, and his company will face a litany of possible criminal charges that include obstruction of justice, perjury, tax fraud, money laundering, accepting payments from foreign governments and violations of campaign finance law."
I opine "Lock him up" will be a fond replacement for the original line.
I suggest that Rep. Hern follow his conscience, as did Sen. Mitt Romney, and renew his pledge of allegiance to the citizens of Oklahoma, not Trump.
